Mnangagwa Is The Richest Individual In Zim Through Stealing, Corruption : Jonathan Moyo

By A Correspondent

In an interview with Sophie Mokoena on SABC News, former Zimbabwean Information Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo launched scathing allegations against current Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa, accusing him of being the “richest individual in Zimbabwe through stealing.”

These accusations, if true, paint a disturbing picture of corruption at the highest levels of Zimbabwean politics.

Professor Moyo did not mince words in his accusations, stating, “Mnangagwa stole billions of cash through diamonds in Chiadzwa.

Brought the Chinese to loot resources. He set up Zanu PF companies to steal resources.”

These claims suggest a pattern of systematic corruption and exploitation of Zimbabwe’s natural resources for personal gain.

The backdrop of these allegations includes Mnangagwa’s rise to power, notably through a controversial coup in 2017 that ousted long-time leader Robert Mugabe.

Professor Moyo implied that this coup was an attempt by Mnangagwa to cleanse himself and his allies of their alleged corruption: “Mnangagwa staged a coup to atone for corruption.”

Further complicating the allegations are claims that Mnangagwa, along with other key figures such as Constantino Chiwenga and SB Moyo, were involved in looting resources during the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) war.

These accusations, if substantiated, underscore a troubling history of exploiting regional conflicts for personal enrichment.

In response to these serious allegations, Mnangagwa’s administration has consistently denied any wrongdoing, portraying such claims as politically motivated attacks by detractors.

However, these allegations from a former insider like Jonathan Moyo, who was once part of the ruling Zanu PF party, add significant weight to existing concerns about corruption within Zimbabwe’s political elite.

The broader implications of these allegations extend beyond domestic politics, affecting Zimbabwe’s international reputation and its ability to attract foreign investment.

The perception of widespread corruption at the highest levels of government can undermine economic stability and erode public trust in institutions.

As calls for transparency and accountability grow louder both within Zimbabwe and from the international community, the spotlight remains firmly on Emmerson Mnangagwa and his administration.

Whether these allegations will lead to concrete investigations or reforms remains uncertain, but they highlight the urgent need for effective governance and ethical leadership in Zimbabwe’s political landscape.

