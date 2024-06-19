Sikhala Spotted In Malawi

Former Zengeza West legislator Job Sikhala has been spotted in Malawi where he is attending the burial of the late Vice President Saulo Chilima who died in a plane crash last week.

Posting on X, Sikhala described Chilima as a democrat.

“Joined other democrats from the region on the burial of the Malawi Vice President and UTM President Soulos Chilima at his village in Ntcheu. He belonged to the regional grouping of democrats. Thank you very much for the hospitality and care you gave to me on my entire period of the funeral. May His Dear Soul Rest in Eternal Peace,” said Sikhala.

