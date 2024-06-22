Fresh Trouble For Mike Chimombe, Moses Mpofu

By A Correspondent| Underfire businessmen Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu could be in deep trouble after Marondera legislator Caston Matewu demanded that Zimra look into their lifestyles as well as checking if they are tax compliant.

Speaking in parliament yesterday, Matewu requested the Speaker of Parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda to direct the Public Accounts Committee to launch an inquiry into Chimombe and Mpofu’s matter.

Below is what Matewu said;

“Mr Speaker Sir, I rise today because the citizens are worried about what has been going on in the press where Moses Mpofu and Mike Chimombe were given a tender of US$87 million. They were advanced US$40 million for the supply of goats which most of them did not supply.

I implore you as the Speaker of Parliament to direct the Public Accounts Committee to launch an inquiry into this matter so that;

The public is not shortchanged because the money came through the Consolidated Revenue Fund That ZIMRA conducts a lifestyle audit of these two businessmen to ensure that the public are not being shortchanged and they they are paying their fair share of taxes to the fiscus and they are also paying value added tax to those deals that they musty have been given, I thank you.

