Football Fraternity Mourns Norman Maroto

By A Correspondent| The Zimbabwe football fraternity has received the sad news of former Dynamos football club legend Norman Maroto’s death with shock.

Maroto (40) died at a local hospital after a short illness which is believed to be flue.

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) had this to say;

“It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts that we extend our sincere condolences on the passing of Norman Maroto, a cherished member of the Zimbabwe football family.Norman’s contribution to Zimbabwean football was immense and profound. As a player, he graced the pitch with exceptional talent, earning admiration and respect from fans and peers alike. His transition into a football administrator further showcased his dedication to the sport, and his work with the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (FUZ) was marked by a steadfast commitment to the welfare of players and the growth of football in our nation.May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

Marshall Shonhai had this to say;

“Shocked and saddened by the news of the passing away after a very short illness of Norman Maroto. We’ve lost a fine gentleman here.”

“And just like that Norman Maroto💔🕊️This one really hits hard.We have lost big😭.Famba zvakanaka mkoma.MYDSRIP 🙆💔🕊️,” Artwell Mukandi.

