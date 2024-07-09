Magaya Faces FIFA Sanctions

Yadah have been ordered to pay $82,000 plus interest to the Brazilian trio of Juan Luciano Farias, Deivid Pereira De Brito and Joao Pedro Marques whom they signed last year.

The Castle Lager Premiership side failed to honour the contracts of the three South Americans after terminating their deals outside the transfer window.

A statement by Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (FUZ) said the matter was pushed to FIFA Dispute Resolution Chamber who decided in favour of the players.

FUZ’s statement reads:

In a matter of Juan Luciano Farias, Deivid Pereira De Brito and Joao Pedro Marques Barcelos represented by FUZ vs Yadah FC.

Whereas FUZ filed a claim before the FIFA DRC in relation to the club’s breach of contract. The three claimed outstanding salaries and compensation. (ie. The residual value of the employment contract).

Facts on the matter:

– The Club failed to pay the players salaries.

-The club breached the contract during the protected period.

-The club expelled the players from the team and hence prohibited them from working.

-The players could not find a new job since the termination took place outside of the registration window.

The decision was passed in favour of the players. The club ordered to pay an amount of $82000 inclusive of applicable interest per particular date as interest is accumulating everyday until full payment is made.

Soccer24 Zimbabwe

