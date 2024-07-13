WATCH: SADC Resistance Against Mnangagwa In Lusaka

Contrary to reports made by several bloggers that the SADC group has endorsed Emmerson Mnangagwa or that there was no demonstration in Lusaka yesterday, the truth is that the standoff against Mnangagwa continues. Contrary to what the defense minister claimed—that ZANU PF is now okay with SADC and that the situation was not of a demonstrative nature but rather peaceful with only one person named Pardon Gambakwe—the reality is different.

There was a large group of Zimbabweans who staged a demonstration, as evidenced by footage showing numerous participants, including one speaking at the event. The statements by bloggers claiming that the regional body has let Emmerson Mnangagwa off or allowed him to go scot-free are neither factual nor truthful.

Eyewitnesses at the scene, as well as the defense minister’s own words, confirm that the standoff by the regional body members against Mnangagwa continues. Her statement mirrors one Mnangagwa made at the previous summit attended by Trust Ndlovu, indicating propaganda with no factual basis. The footage clearly shows many people present at the demonstration.

Beyond this, statements made at the SADC level continue to stand against Mnangagwa, particularly concerning the 2023 elections and recent comments he made in Russia, which have continental security implications.

