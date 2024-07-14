Another Mnangagwa Minister’s Daughter Arrested For Corruption

By Crime and Courts Reporter- The daughter of Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Tanya Rozina Rushesha, has been arrested.

The 35-year-old Tanya was arrested on Friday on allegations of selling bulk fuel on the black market.

According to a local online news portal, Detectives from the police commercial crimes unit apprehended Tanya after three individuals filed complaints against her for alleged fraud.

The online news quoted an unnamed police officer as saying:

She approached these business owners claiming to sell bulk fuel, and they placed large orders after giving her money. However, she has failed to deliver.

Tanya’s arrest marks the second time in 2024 that the child of a Cabinet Minister has been taken into custody.

In May, Neville Mutsvangwa, the son of Women’s Affairs Minister Monica Mutsvangwa, was arrested on charges of illegal currency dealing.

Neville and his two alleged accomplices spent nearly a month in remand prison before securing bail.

Following Neville’s arrest, Monica claimed that the arrest was “politically motivated” and accused Vice President Constantino Chiwenga of instigating the arrest.

-ZimLive

