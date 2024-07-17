Zuma Dismisses GNU

BREAKING NEWS: ZUMA TAKES SABC TO COURT

Former President Jacob Zuma and the MK Party have followed through on their threat to take the SABC to court over the use of the term “Government of National Unity” (GNU) to describe the current government.

They have filed court papers at the South Gauteng High Court (Johannesburg) seeking an urgent order to compel the SABC, as a public broadcaster, to cease using the GNU name in reference to the current government.

