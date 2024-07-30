Justice For Tambudzai

27th July 2024

“Injustice in Zimbabwe: The Heartbreaking Case of Tambudzai Makororo and the Fight for Human Rights”-

By Renee Brenda Langa

Tambudzai Makororo was arrested on June 16, 2024, after attending a meeting at the home of opposition leader and former GNU cabinet minister Jameson Timba.

The gathering was to commemorate the Day of the African Child, which honours the children who participated in the Soweto Uprising of 1976 and raises awareness of the continuing need for improvement in the education provided to African children.

During this meeting, Zimbabwean police raided the venue, brutalised and arrested the 79 attendees, including Tambudzai Makororo, who sustained a broken leg in the process.

She was only allowed to undergo surgery after 23 days.

As fate would have it, Tambudzai Makororo’s son died whilst she was in detention. She was denied the opportunity to attend the burial of her son.

This arrest is part of a broader pattern of repression against political opposition in Zimbabwe, where gatherings and activities perceived as oppositional or critical of the government are met with forceful crackdowns.

In this instance, the detainees were repeatedly denied bail despite section 50 of the Zimbabwean constitution providing for it.

Tambudzai Makororo’s situation is profoundly tragic and emblematic of severe human rights abuses. The brutality she has endured, the loss of her son, and the denial of adequate medical care are stark violations of basic human dignity and rights. This case highlights the oppressive nature of the Zimbabwean regime and underscores the urgent need for national, regional, and international attention and intervention.

Prisoners have the right to adequate medical care. The denial of necessary medical is a violation of human rights. International standards, such as the United Nations Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners (the Nelson Mandela Rules), emphasise the importance of treating prisoners humanely and respecting their inherent dignity. This includes ensuring they are not subjected to cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment.

“Tambudzai Makororo has a right to be granted temporary release on humanitarian grounds to attend her child’s funeral. This is a basic humanitarian right.” Losing a child is profoundly traumatic. Prisons should provide access to mental health support and counselling for prisoners dealing with such losses. In the case of Tambudzai Makororo, the denial of her right to bury her child highlights serious violations of these principles. The lack of humane treatment and disregard for her basic rights are particularly concerning.

Such incidents are a grave reminder of the challenges faced by political dissenters and human rights activists in Zimbabwe under Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa and his party, ZANU-PF. The international community must condemn these actions and push for immediate reforms and accountability. Support from global organisations, governments, and individuals can play a crucial role in applying pressure on the Zimbabwean authorities to ensure justice and humane treatment for all political prisoners.

Tambudzai’s story is a call to action. It demands solidarity and advocacy from all who value human rights and justice.

Emmerson Mnangagwa and the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) are directly responsible for Tambudzai Makororo’s situation through their roles in Zimbabwe’s governance and political control.

As the President of Zimbabwe and the ruling party, ZANU-PF, Mnangagwa has upmost influence over the country’s political and security apparatus.

Under Mnangagwa’s leadership, there have been numerous reports of political repression.

The arrest and mistreatment of political prisoners, such as Tambudzai Makororo, are part of a broader pattern of silencing opposition and dissent.

The Zimbabwean police and other security forces, which are under the control of the Mnangagwa administration, have been implicated in acts of brutality against political opponents.

The severe beating and subsequent mistreatment of the prisoners highlight the misuse of these state apparatuses to intimidate and punish the opposition.

The denial of bail and the lack of a fair trial for Tambudzai and others reflect the manipulation of the judicial system to serve political ends. This tactic is used to keep political opponents incarcerated and to deter others from challenging the regime.

ZANU-PF, as the ruling party since Zimbabwe’s independence in 1980, has a long history of using violence and intimidation to maintain power.

Mnangagwa, who has been a key figure in the party for decades, has continued these practices during his tenure.

The International community has frequently condemned Mnangagwa’s regime for human rights abuses. The situation with Tambudzai Makororo adds to the litany of evidence suggesting systemic abuses under his rule.

International human rights organisations and bodies often advocate for these rights and can pressure governments to adhere to these standards.

In Zimbabwe, as in many other countries, there can be significant gaps between the rights afforded by law and their implementation in practice, particularly in politically charged cases.

I am calling upon the SADC to note this case and reconsider its decision to hand its Chairpersonship to a demonic character like Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

I am also calling for the continued amplification and intervention by #SouthernAfricaHumanRightsDefenders Network (SAHRDN) #ReportersWithoutBorders (RSF) #TheCarterCenter #FreedomHouse #TheInternationalRedCross #RedCrescentMovement #WorldOrganisationAgainstTorture (OMCT) #UnitedNationsHumanRightsCouncil (UNHRC) #InternationalFederationForHumanRights (FIDH) #HumanRightsWatch #AmnestyInternational

EndPoliceBrutality

FreePoliticalPrisoners

About the author

Renee Brenda Langa is a human rights activist based in the United Kingdom.

She is the Secretary for Information & Publicity for the Midlands Branch of the UK Chapter of Restoration of Human Rights (ROHR) Zimbabwe.

She can be contacted by email at [email protected] OR [email protected]

