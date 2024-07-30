Tshabangu Hails Zimbabwe National Rugby Team’s Victory

By A Correspondent

Senator Sengezo Tshabangu, the controversial interim Secretary General of the Citizens Coalition for Change, has described the Zimbabwe National Rugby team’s recent triumph as “glamorous.”

On Monday, Tshabangu, who is often associated with Zanu PF, praised the team’s achievement, saying:

“Well done to our Rugby National Team. You made us proud as Zimbabweans. We have only one Zimbabwe to love and be proud of.”

In a historic moment for Zimbabwean sports, the Zimbabwe Sables secured the 2024 Rugby Africa Cup in Uganda.

The team delivered a dominant performance, defeating Algeria with a decisive 29-3 scoreline.

This victory has solidified the Sables’ position as the top rugby team on the continent, marking a significant milestone in Zimbabwean rugby history.

