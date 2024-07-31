Stop This Nonsense, Chamisa Tells Mnangagwa As He Denounces Persecution Of Political Activists

By Tinashe Sambiri

Opposition leader Advocate Nelson Chamisa has strongly condemned the ongoing persecution of political activists under the Zanu PF regime.

His remarks come amid escalating concerns over human rights violations in Zimbabwe.

In a forthright statement released on Wednesday, Chamisa criticized the government’s oppressive tactics, declaring:

“ZIMBABWE IS THE SICKNESS OF SADC… The toxic and oppressive politics that have taken root in Zimbabwe are deeply damaging to the nation’s image.

Among the countries of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and across the continent, Zimbabwe stands out—not for progress, but for its egregious record of political intolerance and repression.

This situation is profoundly embarrassing and must end immediately. We cannot allow this shameful behavior to continue.

I demand the release of all political prisoners now. The international community must hold those responsible accountable. @SADC_News @DIRCO_ZA @CNN @BBCAfrica @SABCNews @eNCA.”

Chamisa’s statement underscores the growing frustration within Zimbabwe and among the international community regarding the regime’s disregard for democratic norms and human rights.

