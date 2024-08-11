Four Men Saved From The Hangman’s Noose

The High Court of Zimbabwe on Thursday ordered the immediate release of four men, including three police officers, who had been on death row for their involvement in the fatal shooting of Edson Manhembe during a botched robbery at Gletwin Farm, Chishawasha Highlands, on July 2, 2010.

The decision followed a Supreme Court ruling that mandated their resentencing.

The four men—Emmanuel Dolosi, Kudzai Madziro, Leeroy Muteyera, and Ronald Roorai Sambo—were initially sentenced to death but were subsequently resentenced to 20 years in prison each.

In making the ruling, the High Court considered the time the men had already served on death row, as well as the periods they spent in pre-trial detention and post-conviction.

The case, which began with the arrest of the four men in 2010, was marked by a prolonged trial that commenced on September 3, 2012, and concluded in 2014 after multiple delays. These delays were attributed to the reassignment of prosecutors, including the original prosecutor, Mr. Chimbari, who was sent to Sudan, as well as challenges in obtaining necessary case records.

The incident that led to their conviction occurred on July 2, 2010, when the four men were found to have unlawfully caused the death of Edson Manhembe, who was shot three times—once in the chest, cheek, and stomach—during a failed armed robbery at Gletwin Farm.

Despite all four pleading not guilty, the court determined that their actions constituted murder committed in the course of an armed robbery.

Throughout the trial, the accused denied their involvement. Dolosi claimed he was coerced into providing misleading indications; Madziro argued that he was unaware of the robbery plan and was threatened by other participants; Muteyera asserted that he was investigating his co-accused rather than participating in the crime; and Sambo claimed he was forced to remain at the scene under duress.

However, the court found compelling evidence against them, including testimonies from security guards at the farm, forensic ballistic reports, and eyewitness accounts. Despite the accused’s claims of coercion, the court ruled that the evidence demonstrated their voluntary participation in the crime.

Justice Mwayera, who presided over the trial, initially emphasized the aggravated nature of the murder, noting that it was committed with a firearm during an attempted robbery by police officers who had betrayed their duty. The severity of the crime initially warranted the death penalty under Zimbabwean law. However, following the Supreme Court’s order for resentencing and the time already served by the men, the High Court opted to reduce their sentences, leading to their release on Thursday.

