Pressure Heightening For Zimbabwe To Respect Rights Of Activists

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Southern Africa Human Rights Defenders Network (Southern Defenders) has called on Foreign Affairs Minister Frederick Shava to address the escalating crackdown on civil liberties, the arrest of opposition members, and increasing threats against dissent ahead of the upcoming SADC Heads of State and Government Summit.

The government has been intensifying its efforts to suppress dissent, amid fears of protests during the SADC summit scheduled for Saturday. Over 100 pro-democracy and opposition activists are reportedly being held in arbitrary detention.

Southern Defenders Chairperson Adriano Nuvunga expressed concern over the situation, urging the immediate release of those detained for exercising their constitutional rights.

“This crackdown has led to the arbitrary detention of approximately 165 individuals, including opposition members, activists, and human rights defenders. Some of them have reportedly been subjected to torture and other forms of ill-treatment,” Nuvunga wrote.

The detainees face charges of disorderly conduct and other accusations under Zimbabwe’s Criminal Law [Codification and Reform] Act, based on allegations that they were planning protests ahead of the SADC summit.

“We call on you and your government to release these individuals unconditionally and immediately. Their continued arbitrary detention violates their rights to freedom of expression, association, peaceful assembly, and liberty,” added Nuvunga.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...