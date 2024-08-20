Police Gun Down Two More Armed Robbers

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Two armed robbers were fatally shot on Sunday as law enforcement intensifies efforts to combat the rise in armed robbery cases in the country.

The incident was confirmed by National Police Spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi, who identified the deceased as Aleck Moyo, aged 37, and Bongani Tshuma, aged 41.

According to Commissioner Nyathi, detectives from the CID Homicide unit in Bulawayo received a tip-off that the two suspects, who were wanted for a series of armed robberies, were hiding in a bushy area between Mpilo Central Hospital and Richmond. Acting on this information, the detectives conducted a raid in the area. Upon their approach, the suspects opened fire on the officers, prompting a shootout. The suspects were eventually overpowered, and the police recovered a Cannic pistol loaded with a magazine of four rounds and an Astra revolver with two rounds.

The suspects sustained gunshot wounds during the confrontation and were transported to United Bulawayo Group of Hospitals, where they were pronounced dead upon arrival.

Commissioner Nyathi stated that the two men were connected to five armed robbery cases that occurred between March 6 and July 29 of this year. One of these cases involved a robbery on May 7 in Phatalika Village, Nyangazonke Sunyetsen, during which household goods, a Honda CVR vehicle (registration number AEA 9034), and a Toyota Surf vehicle (registration number ABC 6251) were stolen.

Additionally, the suspects were involved in a robbery on July 29, 2024, in a bushy area in Old Nkulumane 12, Bulawayo, where a Honda Fit vehicle (registration number ADX 7925) and three cellphones were stolen.

Commissioner Nyathi reiterated that the Zimbabwe Republic Police remains steadfast in its commitment to tackling armed robbery across the country. He emphasized that the specialized teams established by the police command are vigilant and will ensure that justice is served without fear or favor.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...