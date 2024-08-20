The Mirror of Leadership: A Critical Examination of Chamisa’s Critique

By Danmore Chimusoro| As I reflect on Chamisa’s recent criticism of SADC and President Mnangagwa, I am reminded of his own leadership shortcomings. Chamisa’s passion for hunting is well-documented, but his enthusiasm for addressing critical issues like checks and balances on government power is conspicuously lacking.

Chamisa’s leadership style is characterized by a lack of clear policies and vision for Zimbabwe’s future. Despite being the opposition leader, he has failed to articulate a comprehensive plan for addressing the country’s challenges. This lack of direction has left citizens uncertain about his ability to lead the nation forward.

Furthermore, Chamisa’s leadership has been marred by favoritism and nepotism. He has prioritized loyalists over qualified individuals, undermining the opposition’s credibility and effectiveness. This approach has created divisions within the opposition and society, rather than fostering unity and cooperation.

Chamisa’s statements have been inconsistent, and he has made contradictory remarks on key issues. This has eroded trust in his leadership and raised questions about his commitment to transparency and accountability.

Chamisa’s tendency to label those who confront him about his shortcomings as “Zanu PF surrogates” is a convenient deflection from his own failures. He formed the MDC Alliance, only to abandon it after the 2018 post-election violence in Harare, which claimed several lives. He then testified before the Motlanthe Commission of Inquiry, denying any responsibility for the unrest and labeling the protesters as “fools.”

Under his watch, more lives have been lost. Mbongeni Ncube was speared and killed during a clash between rival political groups while Chamisa was busy forming another political outfit, CCC. Tinashe Chitsunge was stoned while rallying people to vote for him, but after the elections, he went on to abandon CCC, citing infiltration from FAZ. Now, he is being purported to have formed another brigade in the name of Blue Movement, led by his blue-eyed boys, Ostallos Sibiza and others.

Chamisa’s leadership is marked by a lack of accountability, inconsistency, and a focus on personal gain rather than the nation’s progress. He must cease labeling others and take responsibility for his actions. Only then can he earn the trust of Zimbabweans and demonstrate a commitment to true leadership.

Moreover, Chamisa’s self-proclaimed divine mandate has repeatedly been called into question. His prophecies have often failed to materialize, and his claims of knowing God’s will have been met with skepticism.

Chamisa has also disparaged Zimbabwe’s liberation heroes, including spirit mediums like Mbuya Nehanda and Sekuru Kaguvi, citing his Christian beliefs as superior to traditional ways and roots of Madzimbabwe. This disregard for the nation’s heritage and history raises questions about his commitment to inclusive leadership.

Recently, his lieutenants, such as Ibbo Mandaza, have questioned his leadership style, realizing that supporting Chamisa is like racing a pregnant horse – a futile endeavor. It’s time for people to stop blindly following him, as he’s taking them for a ride.

Politics is not a game of popularity or blame-shifting but a demonstration of competence. It’s not just about uttering words without action. The late Morgan Tsvangirai, a true leader, led from the front, showing that a true leader should be prepared to make the ultimate sacrifice if necessary.

As we search for a new direction, may the spirit mediums of Zimbabwe rise up and guide us to another opposition leader with the eagle eye of vision and the fearless character of a lion. A leader who will prioritize the nation’s progress over personal gain, who will articulate a clear vision, and who will engage constructively with stakeholders.

Only then can we hope to transform Zimbabwe and the region. Only then can we expect a leader who will truly serve the people, rather than just serving themselves.

In conclusion, while Chamisa’s criticism of SADC and Mnangagwa may resonate with some, it is essential to examine his own leadership record and qualities. By doing so, we can better understand the challenges facing Zimbabwe and the region and work towards finding solutions that benefit all citizens.

About the Author

Danmore Chimusoro is an academic and political commentator who has written extensively on Zimbabwean politics and leadership. He can be contacted at [email protected] or via WhatsApp/Call at +263 78 343 1924 for further discussions and insights.

