Walter Magaya Caught In The Act Beating Up Young Women at Hotel

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | Harare, Zimbabwe — The fraud-convict Walter Magaya assaulted several young women at his hotel yesterday. The violent attack has raised serious concerns about the safety and treatment of individuals under his influence.

The incident began after a group of women, who had been staying at Magaya’s hotel, decided to leave the premises. Their departure was blamed on a former hotel employee only identified as Davido, who had previously worked at the hotel but left due to unpaid salaries. Davido was accused a close relationship with these women.



Upon learning that the women had left, Magaya was informed by an unidentified individual. When the women returned to the hotel, Magaya subjected them to a brutal assault. Magaya deliberately made sure other women at the hotel witnessed the beatings, using the violence as a means of intimidation and control.

One of the victims, identified as Ivy, has sustained severe injuries, with significant swelling on her body. A ZimEye investigation reveals that Magaya confiscated the women’s cellphones to prevent them from seeking help or reporting the incident to the authorities.

The situation escalated further when men accused of coming to assist the women in leaving the hotel were detained by church security and taken to Waterfalls Police Station. Meanwhile, Magaya is allegedly attempting to frame Davido for the entire incident.

A woman named Miriam was also present during the incident, though her specific involvement remains unclear. Magaya called in others to witness the violence, warning them against leaving the hotel in the future, the ZimEye investigation reveals.

Efforts to obtain a comment from Walter Magaya were unsuccessful at the time of writing. The incident has sparked widespread outrage and concern about potential further abuses by Magaya.

Authorities are currently investigating the matter, and more details are expected to emerge as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. More updates will be provided as they become available.

