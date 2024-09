US$150 Bail For Namatai Kwekweza, Robson Chere And Samuel Gwenzi

By A Correspondent| The High Court has granted US$150 bail to Namatai Kwekweza, Samuel Gwenzi and Robson Chere.

The trio were dragged out from a plane at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport while on their way to Victoria Falls to attend a philantropy conference.

They have been charged with disorderly conduct and have been languishing in remand prison for over a month.

