ED Invented Kasukuwere, Grace Tribal-Spacecraft To Planet Kenya

Power Dynamics and the Fall of Mugabe: A Tale of Factional Wars and Betrayal

By Kerina Mujati | There can be no power equilibrium when one faction or tribe dictates national affairs and monopolizes the state. How does that system hold? This imbalance was starkly evident during Robert Mugabe’s rule, where Emmerson Mnangagwa (ED) exerted considerable influence. Through Grace Mugabe, ED strategically positioned his allies, ensuring they were appointed as deputy ministers, secretaries, or held key positions in various ministries. This was Mugabe’s greatest political misstep—unknowingly enabling the creation of a power structure that would later swallow him whole. The culmination of these dynamics led to his humiliating exit in 2017.

Grace Mugabe and Saviour Kasukuwere were products of ED’s political maneuvering, representing what was seen as the Zezuru faction. By 2014, this faction had alienated some of the most influential veterans of Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle, including Didymus Mutasa, Rugare Gumbo, Dzikamai Mavhaire, Munacho Mutezo, Nicholas Goche, and Ray Kaukonde. The Zezuru faction’s downfall began as Grace and Kasukuwere, intoxicated by their perceived power, overestimated their influence. Kasukuwere’s infamous tribalistic anthem, “Zezuru Unconquerable,” only worsened matters. It provided ED and his faction with the ammunition to label the Zezurus as divisive, further justifying their agenda to dismantle the faction.

The factional wars intensified with the rise of the G40 faction, following the dismissal of the Mujuru faction. Grace Mugabe and Kasukuwere were left vulnerable in their attempts to challenge ED. Yet, questions linger about how General Constantino Chiwenga, known as “Mkanya,” became involved. After witnessing the political demise of his comrades, why did Chiwenga align himself with ED and participate in the downfall of his own people? In 2017, during the political upheaval, there were shocking incidents such as the beating of Solomon Mujuru’s widow by Lacoste-aligned youths, amid claims that Mugabe wanted to appoint Sydney Sekeramayi as his successor.

The November 2017 coup, led by Chiwenga, was ultimately a Karanga-led initiative, symbolizing a shift away from Zezuru dominance. The coup saw many Zezurus purged, some killed, and others fleeing into exile—figures like Peter Munetsi and Augustine Chihuri. Despite Chiwenga’s involvement, it raises the question: did he not learn from the Mujuru faction’s downfall?

After taking power, ED continued targeting high-ranking Zezurus within Zimbabwe’s security forces. Over 37 army generals were removed under suspicious circumstances, some reportedly succumbing to COVID-19, accidents, or sudden illnesses. Others, like Perence Shiri and Douglas Nyikayaramba, were denied National Hero status. Under ED, the National Heroes Acre now appears reserved for his loyalists and former UANC members.

Chiwenga himself faced his share of betrayal. Poisoned—allegedly with Chinese confirmation—he endured health challenges that led to his public fallout with Mary Mubaiwa. Yet, Chiwenga’s resilience shocked ED, as evidenced by the president’s disbelief upon Chiwenga’s unannounced return to Zimbabwe. Despite knowing ED harbors ambitions to eliminate him, Chiwenga perplexes many by repeatedly rescuing the “crocodile” during moments of political weakness. Why does he do this? Elders might say, “Chinoda kufa chinovhiringira” (that which seeks its end often hastens it).

Chiwenga’s public statements further confound observers. He speaks of being “blood brothers” with ED, yet the sentiment is not reciprocated. Instead, ED belittles Chiwenga, making disparaging comments such as, “We know Chiwenga was flirting with Mimi at work” or “Chiwenga was stealing wine meant for Fathers.” These “jokes” undermine Chiwenga’s credibility and reinforce his vulnerability.

Meanwhile, ED strategically appoints discredited individuals like Godwills Masimirembwa—lawyer, looter, and land baron—to consolidate his grip on power. Masimirembwa, forgetting his Mukorekore roots, now champions the #ED2030 agenda, revealing the extent to which Zezurus have been divided and manipulated.

This serves as a stark warning: when a minority faction rises by exploiting divisions within the majority, the result is the systematic destruction of the very people who enabled its ascent. The question remains: how long can Chiwenga and others continue supporting a regime that works tirelessly to eliminate them?

