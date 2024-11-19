Zim Born Tendai Matore Lands Top Job At SABC

By A Correspondent| The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has appointed Zimbabwean born Tendai Matore as acting Chief Financial Officer (CFO), following the resignation of Yolande van Biljon.

In appointing Matore, SABC tasked him with a responsibility to stabilise the organisation.

Matore, who has been with the SABC since 2017, is a Chartered Accountant (SA) and holds an MBA in Finance from Durham Business School in the United Kingdom.

His extensive experience in financial management makes him well-equipped to lead the broadcaster’s financial operations

.The SABC Board emphasized its commitment to maintaining financial stability and announced that it is prioritizing the search for a permanent CFO as part of its Five-Year Strategy to sustain growth and operational excellence.

Matore’s appointment reflects the SABC’s aim to ensure continuity during this pivotal period for the organization.

