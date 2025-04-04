CAPS United Date Ngezi Platinum FC

By A Correspondent

This Sunday, Rufaro Stadium will play host to a thrilling encounter between CAPS United and log leaders Ngezi Platinum FC. The Harare giants are determined to turn their season around, currently sitting 14th on the log with four points from four matches.

CAPS United’s Assistant Coach, Tonderai Marime, acknowledged that the team’s performance has not met expectations. “We’ve analyzed our games, and we feel we’re underperforming. The recent result didn’t reflect our efforts, but we’re aware that as CAPS United, we’re expected to deliver.”

Marime emphasized that Sunday’s match against Ngezi Platinum is a must-win to restore the team’s pride. “We need to capitalize on our chances and get back to winning ways. We’re confident in our abilities, and we’re ready to face the challenge.”

Ngezi Platinum, on the other hand, is riding high on a wave of success, having collected maximum points in their last outing against Triangle. They currently occupy pole position, six points ahead of CAPS United.

The match promises to be an exciting encounter, with CAPS United seeking to revive their season and Ngezi Platinum looking to maintain their lead.

