Mnangagwa Home School Head Flees After “Sodomising” 45 Pupils

By Courts and Crime Reporter- The deputy head of Masase High School in Mberengwa is wanted by the police in connection with the sodomy of over 35 pupils at the school!

Anymore Gumbo reportedly sneaked out of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Zimbabwe (ELCZ)-run school premises on Friday after police descended to investigate the shocking reports.

Sources say Gumbo would lure pupils into his office before attacking them in a horrific abuse of power.

Police and education officials have launched a probe, but insiders claim the school’s headmaster, Mr Albion Masukume, tried to cover up the scandal!

“Officials rushed to the school after an anonymous tip-off from a teacher. The headmaster runs a tight ship—pupils can only report issues to him, leaving many victims suffering in silence,” fumed a parent whose child was brutalised.

The parent even dropped a bombshell, alleging the headmaster himself could be involved!

Masukume admitted the scandal but denied any role, claiming he had informed parents and handed the case to police.

In a shaky letter, he wrote: “I write with sorrow… allegations of child abuse by a staff member were reported. Investigations are underway.”

Midlands police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed Gumbo is STILL AT LARGE!

-State media

