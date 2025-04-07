ED Wife, Military Son Secretly Take-Over Power

By Crime and Courts Reporter-President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s wife, First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa, and their son, Major Sean Mnangagwa, have effectively taken over key presidential decision-making powers—raising fears that Zimbabwe is now being run by an unelected family duo acting as de facto heads of state.

This startling revelation follows a highly controversial reshuffle within the elite Special Air Services (SAS), which has sparked alarm within both military and political circles.

At the centre of the storm is a presidential letter dated March 28, 2025, authorising a sweeping command change in the army—yet sources say the letter was not sanctioned by President Mnangagwa himself.

The directive, bearing Mnangagwa’s signature, appointed Lieutenant General Emmanuel Matatu as the new army commander and elevated Major Edmore Madhema to lead the SAS, replacing Lieutenant Colonel Maisiri, who was reassigned to an unspecified post.

However, military insiders insist the document was drafted and executed by Auxillia and Sean Mnangagwa without the President’s knowledge.

The timing of the appointment—just days before large-scale anti-Mnangagwa protests scheduled for March 31, 2025—has further fuelled speculation that power has quietly shifted from the President to his wife and son, who are accused of manipulating the security forces to entrench their own influence and suppress dissent.

Madhema’s elevation is particularly controversial. He previously headed the Army Training School in Mbalabala and isimplicated in the abduction and murder of opposition supporter Tapfumaneyi Masaya in November 2023.

Masaya, a campaigner for the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), was reportedly seized in Mabvuku and later found dead under suspicious circumstances.

Senior army officials and analysts say the reshuffle is part of a broader effort by Auxillia and Sean to consolidate control over the military, installing loyalists in key positions ahead of anticipated political unrest. Some view it as a sign of growing distrust or disengagement between Mnangagwa and the security establishment, while others warn it could mark the beginning of a dynastic power grab.

With no official comment from State House or the Ministry of Defence, the silence has only deepened tensions within the armed forces.

Officers privately express outrage at what they describe as unconstitutional interference and fear the growing personalisation of the military.

Attempts to reach First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa for comment were unsuccessful.

