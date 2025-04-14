Zanu PF Accused Of Killing Sungura Musician…

They didn’t just let Tatenda Pinjisi die — they killed him

Not with guns. Not with poison. But with neglect, indifference, and a system so rotten it has forgotten the value of a human life.

He cried out in pain, begging his family for painkillers not because they were out of reach, but because in the very facility meant to heal, there was nothing. No medicine. No dignity. No hope.

Tatenda didn’t just die from illness he died from a government that steals from the sick, that celebrates the rich while the poor perish.

He is a victim of roads that are not even car-worthy roads that break bodies and wreck lives. Yet toll fees are collected every single day. For every call made in or through Zimbabwe, a cut is taken supposedly to rejuvenate our healthcare system. And yet Tatenda died from the absence of the bare minimum. Not specialist treatment. Not advanced surgery. Just basic pain relief.

Our roads are death traps. And now the hospitals are too. A nation where the journey kills you and the destination buries you.

Let this be a warning to those who are being handed posh cars as rewards for silence — if you crash on these roads, your death is guaranteed. Because the ambulances won’t come. The hospitals won’t help. The money meant to save your life is buying your car instead. And the rest is being siphoned to foreign bank accounts by cowards in suits who call themselves leaders.

Meanwhile, the vultures in Parliament — from both ZANU PF and the makeshift opposition — sit fat and quiet. Feasting. Watching. Complicit. They dine on the blood of our people. They celebrate fake victories while real heroes like Tatenda die in silence.

I wasn’t his fan. I wasn’t his relative. But I am his brother. Because his pain is our pain. His death is our call to rise. This is more than a tragedy this is a revolutionary reminder that our silence is no longer an option.

To ED and his puppet cabinet — your time is borrowed. To those trying to illegally hold power until 2030 and those who got paid to enable the anti people 2030 agenda, we see you. History sees you. And it will remember.

Rest in power, Tatenda.

Your voice was silenced, but your death will speak louder than any song.

Hon K Learnmore Magorimbo

