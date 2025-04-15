Sad: How ZRP Cop Was Tragically Hit By Vehicle

By A Correspondent
Tragedy struck on the evening of Saturday, April 12, when a female police officer from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) lost her life after being hit by a car in Mazowe.
Constable Amanda Katanha, who was based at ZRP Mazowe, had just completed her shift and was making her way home on foot alongside two colleagues. According to a statement released by the ZRP, the fatal incident happened around 6:40 PM near the 17-kilometre mark along the Mazowe-Centenary Road.
“She had just knocked off duty following a deployment at Dowkins Farm in Concession and was walking on the edge of the road with two other officers when she was struck by a Toyota Probox,” said the police.
The vehicle involved, a Toyota Probox with registration number AGP 8475, reportedly had three passengers inside at the time of the crash.
Police are continuing with investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident.