Mnangagwa Hoodwinks War Veterans In Gokwe

By Tinashe Sambiri

GOKWE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa came under scrutiny on Friday after delivering a speech at the 2025 national Independence Day celebrations in Gokwe that many have described as a political maneuver aimed at appeasing war veterans without offering concrete action.

Addressing thousands gathered for the commemorations, the Zanu PF leader called for national unity and praised the role of war veterans in Zimbabwe’s liberation history.

“Let us remain united as a nation against our detractors,” Mnangagwa said. “War veterans will remain a top priority in the national development agenda and in this progressive dispensation where my Government is successfully issuing the title deeds programme, which has so far empowered many livelihoods.”

He also commended the Midlands Province for its agricultural productivity, calling it a model for food security in the country.

However, critics and some war veterans expressed skepticism, saying the President’s remarks lacked substance and failed to address long-standing grievances over welfare, compensation, and recognition. While he praised the title deeds programme, observers noted that few war veterans have actually benefited from it, especially in rural areas like Gokwe.

The speech is being seen by some as a strategic move to maintain political support among a key constituency ahead of future elections, rather than a commitment to meaningful reform or empowerment.

