Election Rigging Mozambican President Graces ZITF

By Political Reporter-President Emmerson Mnangagwa has invited the controversial Mozambican leader Daniel Chapo to officially open the 65th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), a move raising eyebrows given Chapo’s tainted election victory last October.

Chapo, who made international headlines following his highly disputed October 9, 2024 electoral win, officially opened the ZITF on Friday.

Mnangagwa hosted a lavish State Banquet for him at State House on Thursday night ahead of the showcase.

Chapo’s rise to the Mozambican presidency is mired in controversy. Installed by the ruling Frelimo party, Chapo’selection was widely condemned by opposition parties, civil society, and international observers as neither free nor fair.

The October 2024 general elections were marred by:

Widespread Ballot Stuffing: Reports emerged of pre-filled ballot boxes in favor of Frelimo even before polling stations opened.

Systematic Intimidation: Opposition supporters were harassed, arrested, or forced out of polling stations by Frelimo-aligned security forces.

Manipulation of Electoral Rolls: Many opposition strongholds found their voters’ names missing, while Frelimo supporters were allowed multiple votes in rural areas.

Captured Electoral Bodies: Mozambique’s National Electoral Commission (CNE) was accused of colluding with Frelimo, ignoring irregularities, and rushing to declare Chapo’s “victory.”

Blackout on Observers: Independent election monitors were blocked, expelled, or attacked, preventing accurate reporting of electoral fraud.

Judicial Rubber-Stamping: The Constitutional Council dismissed appeals against the fraud despite overwhelming evidence, finalizing Chapo’s presidency under a cloud of illegitimacy.



Diplomats from the European Union, the United States, and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) electoral observers all noted “serious concerns” about the transparency and credibility of the elections.

Despite international pressure, Frelimo pushed ahead, determined to install Chapo, a young loyalist with strong ties to the old guard and military elites who feared losing control if the opposition ever triumphed.

Many analysts see Chapo’s presidency not as a democratic choice, but as a continuation of Frelimo’s grip on power through a carefully orchestrated electoral charade.

At the ZITF in Bulawayo, Chapo joined Mnangagwa in touring exhibition stands at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre’s main arena.

The two leaders visited halls featuring stands from countries like Britain and Japan, as well as Zimbabwean parastatals and private companies.

Minister of Industry Mangaliso Ndlovu, speaking during the opening, lauded the “deep-rooted” ties between Zimbabwe and Mozambique, calling them more of “family than mere neighbors.”

President Chapo echoed these sentiments, calling for deeper economic integration, citing existing trade infrastructures like the Beira Corridor, railways, and pipelines linking Mozambique and Zimbabwe.

“We achieved political freedom together; now it’s time for economic freedom,” Chapo said, sidestepping the legitimacy questions hanging over his presidency.

Vice President Kembo Mohadi, cabinet ministers, service chiefs, ambassadors, and members of the public witnessed the event, which culminated in Chapo awarding prizes to winning exhibitors.

The ZITF, running under the theme “Industrialisation: Crafting an Integrated Economic Landscape”, is oversubscribed this year, attracting exhibitors from across the globe.

The choice of Chapo as the guest of honour reflects a growing pattern in Southern Africa where embattled leaders shore up legitimacy through mutual endorsements rather than through transparent governance.

Both Mnangagwa and Chapo face accusations of electoral theft, human rights abuses, and economic mismanagement, and their alliance underscores the region’s fragile democratic landscape.

Critics say that inviting Chapo to such a prestigious event sends a clear signal: legitimacy in Zimbabwe and Mozambique no longer comes from the ballot box, but from political alliances forged in secrecy and maintained through repression.

