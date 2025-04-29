CARTOON STORY: “Belly on Air – The Gospel of Tenders”

NHOROONDO YEKATUNI: “Belly On Air – Evanheru reMaTender”





MuZimbabwe itsva, Wicknell Chivayo ava kuzivikanwa se Belly On Air, aburitsa “album” ine mukurumbira inonzi:

“Vanomirira Wicknell-Chivayo vachapihwa simba idzva!”





Mukatuni ino, tinoona Wicknell akapfeka sutu chena yakakwana-kwana, dumbu rake rakazvimba sekapombi kemhepo. Pamusoro padumbu rake pane kunyorwa kunoti:

BELLY ON AIR – ndege nyowani yehurumende inofambiswa neukobvu hwemari yemutero uye kuzvikudza.





Shure kwake pane ndege yaED, yakamira zvakanaka, chiratidzo chehupfumi hwemashefu hune twunhu twavo tusingabvunzwi. Pamativi pane vateveri vake vaviri, vakanyemwerera, vari kutsigira chizvarwa chitsva cheevhangeri – evhangeri remari ne tender.





Mimhanzi inorira:

“Ndini ndakapihwa mabasa ose,

ne ma tender ose,

ne simba rose!”





Asi kunyangwe zvichiita kusekesa, mashoko aya anobaya moyo. Iyi haisi katuni chete — inyaya yenyika iri kudyiwa neavo vanenge vakanyatsobatana nevatungamiri. Panodyiwa vamwe, vamwe vachishandiswa kuzadza mapazi.





Chokwadi ndechekuti:

Dumbu raWicknell riri kubhururuka, asi nyaya yacho yakadzika – kushaikwa kwekutonga zvakanaka munyika yedu.





…



In a surreal new gospel-rap crossover sweeping Zimbabwe, Wicknell Chivayo — now rebranded as Belly on Air — has dropped a bombshell album titled:

“Vanomirira Wicknell-Chivayo vachapihwa simba idzva!”

(“Those who stand with Wicknell-Chivayo shall be given new power!”)

In the cartoon scene, we find Wicknell fully suited in a white jumpsuit, his belly inflated like a hot-air balloon. Written across it: BELLY ON AIR — the latest presidential airline, apparently powered by nothing but audacity and taxpayer funds.

Behind him? ED’s private jet, parked and polished, symbolizing the regime’s luxury soaked in controversy. Meanwhile, two loyal fans — grinning ear to ear — stand in awe, preaching the gospel of Chivayo’s wealth as though it were divine prophecy.

Musical notes float in the air as his new single echoes through the cartoon sky:

“Ndini ndakapihwa mabasa ose, ne ma tender ose, ne simba rose!”

(“I’m the one who was given all the jobs, all the tenders, all the power!”)

But beneath the satire, the message hits hard: this isn’t just a cartoon — it’s a caricature of state capture, where proximity to power trumps performance, and loyalty is rewarded with contracts, not accountability.

Chivayo’s belly might be airborne, but the irony is grounded in a national reality — where those who “stand with Wicknell” don’t just get new power… they get away with everything.

