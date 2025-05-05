Minister Tatenda Mavetera Kneels In Front Of Chikomba West Residents: A Sign Of Humility Or Mere Pretence?

Spread the love

Minister Tatenda Mavetera sparked debate after kneeling before residents of Chikomba West during a Ward Development meeting held on Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Ward 11.

Posting on Facebook, Mavetera wrote: “From the people you come, from the people you live. This was yesterday, Sunday 4 May 2025, in Ward 11, Chikomba West Constituency, having our Ward Development meeting.”

The gesture has drawn mixed reactions, with some praising it as a display of humility, while others questioned its sincerity.

Minister Tatenda Mavetera Kneels In Front Of Chikomba West Residents: A Sign Of Humility Or Mere Pretence?



Minister Tatenda Mavetera sparked debate after kneeling before residents of Chikomba West during a Ward Development meeting held on Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Ward 11.… pic.twitter.com/dv4N1i4KF1 — ZimEye (@ZimEye) May 5, 2025

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...