ZIFA Engages Bayern Munich in Talks Over Football Development Partnership

By Sports Correspondent

ZIFA President Nqobile Magwizi and Warriors head coach Michael Nees held a high-level meeting with Bayern Munich officials in Germany last week, as part of a broader effort to enhance Zimbabwean football through international partnerships.

The discussions took place at the renowned FC Bayern Campus in Munich, where the Zimbabwean delegation met with Markus Brunnschneider, Bayern’s Head of Match & Tactics Analysis, Scouting, and Squad Planning. The main objective of the meeting was to explore potential collaboration opportunities between ZIFA and the German football giants.

The visit marks a continuation of ZIFA’s recent international engagements, which also included talks with South African Football Association (SAFA) President Danny Jordaan and a tour of the United Kingdom.

In a statement shared on X, ZIFA described the meeting as part of a broader strategy aimed at “unlocking Zimbabwe’s football potential on the global stage” through knowledge exchange and long-term development partnerships.

The talks reflect ZIFA’s ambition to build strong international ties that can support local talent development, coaching standards, and the overall growth of the sport in Zimbabwe.

