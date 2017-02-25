Chombo Fired | LATEST

Ray Nkosi | The troubled Joice Mujuru Zimbabwe People First Party has fired Marian Chombo.
Chombo who only recently took over from fired Margaret Dongo has been declared by her party colleagues as incapable of leading in the Women’s chair position. She is also accused in a recorded video of being a gossiper.
The letter above has a list of allegations against Chombo which include; failure to coordinate provincial activities, misrepresentation and alteration of official provincial executive council resolutions, failure to account for card sales cards and or abuse of office and fanning factionalism.
Meanwhile a ZimPF faction led by the founding elders will in May elect a substantive leader to take over from the caretaker leadership of Didymus Mutasa and Rugare Gumbo.
The two founding elders were recently appointed co-leaders following a nasty fallout with interim president Joice Mujuru, who is leading another faction battling to control the party.
Although Mujuru has since replaced those that she expelled, the faction led by the elders met on Wednesday and removed from their hierarchy those that remained with Mujuru.