Chombo Fired | LATEST

Ray Nkosi | The troubled Joice Mujuru Zimbabwe People First Party has fired Marian Chombo.

Chombo who only recently took over from fired Margaret Dongo has been declared by her party colleagues as incapable of leading in the Women’s chair position. She is also accused in a recorded video of being a gossiper.

The letter above has a list of allegations against Chombo which include; failure to coordinate provincial activities, misrepresentation and alteration of official provincial executive council resolutions, failure to account for card sales cards and or abuse of office and fanning factionalism.

Present at the meeting that fired her were, two national members and the Provincial structure; Women Wing Chairperson for the province. The Youth structure, the Freedom fighters, All the representatives of the 20 constituencies in Mash West; Eternal Affairs Secretary, Itayi Tawona who also also sits in the National Executive under External Affairs Department. Also present is the Information and Publicity Secretary: Chris Mangisani; National Member from the Women Wing (national), Abigail Sauti, and the province’s Vice Chairperson .

Meanwhile a ZimPF faction led by the founding elders will in May elect a substantive leader to take over from the caretaker leadership of Didymus Mutasa and Rugare Gumbo.

The two founding elders were recently appointed co-leaders following a nasty fallout with interim president Joice Mujuru, who is leading another faction battling to control the party.

Mujuru fired the founding elders along with five others on the basis that they had turned into Zanu PF agents and that they were against the formation of a coalition to face Zanu PF in 2018.

Although Mujuru has since replaced those that she expelled, the faction led by the elders met on Wednesday and removed from their hierarchy those that remained with Mujuru.