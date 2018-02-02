Donald Trump Envoy Says: Mnangagwa Has Made An Excellent Start

US President Donald Trump’s envoy to Zimbabwe, Harry K Thomas has said President Emmerson Mnangagwa has made an excellent start.

Ambassador Thomas was speaking in an interview with Capitalk FM on Wednesday.

He applauded President Emmerson Mnangagwa saying he has made an excellent start.

Ambassador Thomas Jnr said the decision by Mnangagwa to hold free and fair elections is a good one.

President Mnangagwa has passed a list of reforms which include halting Robert Mugabe’s chaotic land reform program and striking down the controversial Indigenisation Act.

Ambassador Thomas said, “We very much applaud President Mnangagwa’s decision and statement that there would be free and fair elections in line with the constitution of Zimbabwe, so that is an excellent start.”

He also added saying come election time, the people are going judge the President by his actions. “That’s up to Zimbabwean people. After all you have to judge him and you do that by the ballot box which is the fair way in democracy.

“We are going to judge him by his performance and we cannot criticise his call for free and fair elections, extension of BVR period, invitation to election monitors, decision to reform your economy and invite the Diaspora to invest.”