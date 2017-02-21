Ethiopian Airlines To Fly Madrid-Vic Falls From March

The tourism industry is looking ahead with optimistic as a number of agreements signed by the sector are under implementation with Ethiopian Airways set to fly from Madrid to Victoria Falls starting from the 24th of March.

The coming in of Ethiopian Airlines on the Zimbabwean skies from Madrid Spain to Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe is set to increase tourist arrivals from the European country.

The deal came as a result of the memorandum of understanding (MOU) that was signed by the Ministry of Tourism and the airline on the sidelines of Furtur Tourism Expo in Spain in which Zimbabwe was participating.

In an interview ZTA head corporate affairs Mr Sugar Chagonda says the tourism sector has signed a number of agreements across the globe which are currently being worked on and awaiting implementation with the coming in of Ethiopian Airlines giving relief to the European market.

Despite the wrong perception projected on the country by Western countries Zimbabwe’s tourism products and attractions which can attract tourists across the globe. – State Media