Staff Reporter | A bridge over Nkankezi River in Filabusi Insiza District was last night swept away by floods completely cutting the road from Masvingo to Bulawayo via Mbalabala.

The destruction of the bridge means that travellers wishing to travel from Masvingo to Bulawayo will have to go the longer distance via Mvuma and Gweru.

No comment has yet been received from the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development on the catastrophe.