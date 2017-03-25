HOPE DASHED: Manyuchi Knocked Out In First Round

Zimbabwean boxer Charles Manyuchi today (Saturday) surrendered his WBC Silver Welterweight title after losing to Qudratillo Abduqaxarov of Uzbekistan.

Manyuchi’s defeat came via a knockout in the first round, marking the end of his status as the WBC Silver Welterweight title holder.

The top Zimbabwean boxer had put the country on the world map after overcoming Dmitry Mikhaylenko but today’s defeat saw Manyuchi surrender the WBC Silver title.

The loss in Singapore puts a dent to Manyuchi’s hopes of challenging for the WBC Gold title.

Amir Khan currently holds the WBC Gold and Manyuchi had been looking to enhance his chances at having a shot at the top crown by defending his title.

It however did not go according to plan for Manyuchi who was knocked out in the first round on Saturday (today) to lose his WBC Silver Welterweight title. – State Media