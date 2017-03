MAKANDIWA INSULTS GOD Makandiwa Insults God Posted by ZimEye on Monday, March 20, 2017

LIVE at 6pm (GMT) Monday 20 Mar 2017: “Emmanuel Makandiwa has insulted God Almighty” – Join ZimEye on Monday night 6pm as Zimbabwe’s most controversial preacher is probed following his shocking statements and actions.

Makandiwa says: "Everyone who is poor is cursed by God" Posted by ZimEye on Saturday, March 18, 2017

Makandiwa CONTINUED Posted by ZimEye on Saturday, March 18, 2017