Makandiwa Secret Cash

1

Where does Makandiwa get his money? 

Staff Reporter|  Harare preacher Emmanuel Makandiwa was on Saturday probed as thousands of Zimbabweans converged on ZimEye.com to debate on his prosperity claims.

Makandiwa CONTINUED

I have got more money than all of you, says Makandiwa.

In a live speech before his congregation the man said he failed his O’Levels. “I obtained U’s at my O’Levels, I failed all textbooks.

“But there is one book I mastered well (the Bible) and with this textbook (Bible) I can eat more money than all of you, with all your education.”

Makandiwa also claimed that everyone who is poor has been cursed by God. “Poverty is a spiritual thing,” he said.  VIDEO:

Makandiwa says: "Everyone who is poor is cursed by God"

