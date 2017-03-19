Makandiwa Secret Cash

Where does Makandiwa get his money?

Staff Reporter| Harare preacher Emmanuel Makandiwa was on Saturday probed as thousands of Zimbabweans converged on ZimEye.com to debate on his prosperity claims.

I have got more money than all of you, says Makandiwa.

In a live speech before his congregation the man said he failed his O’Levels. “I obtained U’s at my O’Levels, I failed all textbooks.

“But there is one book I mastered well (the Bible) and with this textbook (Bible) I can eat more money than all of you, with all your education.”

Makandiwa also claimed that everyone who is poor has been cursed by God. “Poverty is a spiritual thing,” he said. VIDEO:

