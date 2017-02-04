Mother Has Sex With Daughter’s Boyfriend for Months

Washington – A mother from Alpharetta, Georgia, pleaded guilty Thursday to seducing her daughter’s boyfriend and having sex with him.

Kathy Tompa will spend 15 years in prison after she admitted she had a sexual relationship with the 15-year-old for months, WSB-TV reports saying.

Tompa was originally charged with child molestation and rape in May, but few details on the case were released.

In court, the boy’s mother told the judge that her son had to move out of the county because of the humiliation it caused him.

“She stole my son’s innocence,” she said. “She stole his childhood. I’m angry with her and I’m angry with myself.”

Tompa had been in contact with the boy since December 2015 through text messages, WSB-TV reported. At one point, she groomed the boy for a sexual relationship with her daughter before persuading him to have sex with her.

“She was advising him on how to kiss her daughter, how to touch her daughter, when would be an appropriate time to touch her buttocks, what would be the appropriate time and manner to remove her shirt,” Forsyth County Assistant District Attorney Heather Dunn told the judge.

WSB-TV reported that Tompa also helped the boy sneak out of the house and hide the affair from his parents.

Tompa has to pay a fine and the boy’s therapy services. She must also register as a sex offender.