Mugabe Chief Rams Vehicle Into Shop

By Shiellah Sibanda| A heavily intoxicated chief Mathema of Gwanda last night rammed his BWM 318 vehicle into a shop after a long drinking session at a Bulawayo strip club.

The drunken chief who was in the company of two former Highlanders players, Thabani Masawi and Siza Khoza, rammed his vehicle into a newly renovated shop opposite opposite Cecil Hotel night club famous for it’s stripping women shows.

The chief is believed to have attempted to reverse the vehicle out of the parking bay and instead put the vehicle on forward gear and smashed it into the shop breaking security bars, and a huge window at the shop entrance.

Eyewitnesses told ZimEye the trio immediately pushed the damaged vehicle away from the scene to avoid public eyes as they are popular figures in the city.

Police at Bulawayo central police confirmed receiving a report on the incident but would not shed more details.⁠⁠⁠⁠