Mujuru Says: I’ve Got Only 1 House, “I Am Suffering!”

BBC Hard Talk documentary grills Mujuru

I am suffering.

…served 34 years in top government posts

Hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of diamonds, gold, presented to European dealers “on Mujuru’s behalf.”

David Moyo| Former Vice President, Joice Mujuru has said she owns only one house, nothing more. Beyond this she said she owns nothing. She also said that she is suffering.

In the 34 years she served in government as Vice President and also as a minister, Mrs Mujuru says she acquired no more than one house, the one she is living in right now.

Speaking to the BBC’s Hard Talk presenter Stephen Sackur in a documentary to be broadcast on Monday 13th March, Mujuru said she owns no more than one house. The other property she has, the farm, she said, is not hers as it is also under negotiations with the former white owner.

Mujuru who is the leader of the newly former National People’s Party was asked, “In the interest of transparency then, let’s establish a few facts: how much are you worth?”

To this Mujuru replied saying, “I only have a house. I only run a farm, a farm which I am still now negotiating with the owner, and to tell you the truth I am very free to take everything down and Zimbabweans will know who I am…”

She was however quizzed on diamond dealings in which gems worth hundreds of thousands of dollars have been reported.

The BBC journo asked, We know for a fact your husband Solomon Mujuru, he owned vast diamond mining interests. We know from various scandals frankly involving … and allegations against you personally that hundreds of thousands of dollars worth diamonds, gold, uncertificated were presented to European dealers on your behalf…and I much would wonder how you got the diamond and the gold (from).

Mujuru said, “You think if I had all that(sic) richness I would be sufffering this much? You think since Mujuru died 5 years ago and they have now gone to trace his estate, they wouldn’t have said something about how rich he is?”

Mujuru reiterated, “No no. I have never been involved in diamonds.”

Joice Mujuru was once Robert Mugabe’s heir apparent. She was 2 years ago kicked out the ruling party and now leads her own opposition party. But how tainted is she by her long association with Robert Mugabe? – ZimEye