Mzembi Behind Rapist Suspect Magaya

By David Moyo| United Nation’s Secretary General aspirant and Zimbabwe’s Tourism and Hospitality minister, Walter Mzembi, who is hoping to be appointed to the top UN job is behind rapist suspect Walter Magaya.

Mzembi has revealed he is supporting controversial Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) leader Walter Magaya, who has been exposed for and even admitted various sex attacks on vulnerable church women.

One of Magaya’s victims died mysteriously, leaving two children who are now struggling without a mother.

Minister Mzembi who has gone to the extent of ministerially sponsoring Magaya, has described many who have exposed the preacher las attackers from “hell.”Addressing thousands of PHD members who gathered for the official opening of a prayer mountain in Waterfalls last month, Mzembi said Magaya, was being persecuted for pushing a “heavenly vision” and was being attacked by people from hell.

“His mission cannot be stopped by flesh, and today I speak boldly, I am aware of persecutions. I said to Prophet Magaya, any vision worthy of the heavens, will receive an attack from hell,” Mzembi said

“Be strong. If you want to possess Canaan as Joshua was instructed to do, after 40 years of meandering in the very small geographical location, Joshua was given a task to cross to Canaan.

“There is only one instruction he was given and it was repeated many times, be strong and courageous. Prophet Walter Magaya, be strong and courageous.”

Magaya has been in the lime-light in the past few months after he was arrested for allegedly raping a Harare woman.

Mzembi was the guest of honour at last month’s event.

He said Magaya should press on with his ministry regardless of the challenges and allegations he faced.

“We are all fallible, otherwise he would not have come from heaven himself to come and live in flesh. He is the only one who conquered sin, the only one,” Mzembi said.

“The rest of us all fault, but we must look at the crown at the end of our race and that is what we must possess at the end of the day.”

Mzembi said the concept of a prayer mountain resonated with the government’s vision to promote religion as Magaya’s church received an average of 1 800 foreign guests weekly.

He said through people like Magaya, Zimbabwe’s tourism sector would grow and be a pillar of the country’s economic turnaround,

“Tourism is the low-hanging fruit that is going to turn around this economy,” Mzembi said. “It is a God-ordained fruit that will see the fortunes of Zimbabwe change,” he said.