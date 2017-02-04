“NIKUV” CIO Officer Assassinated In Cruel Murder

Peterson Ndlovu| A CIO officer who worked with the Israeli company, NIKUV was assassinated in a cruel murder.

Shupikai Mashereni who was also a ZNA ex officer had his life cut shot soon after engineering the rigging of the 2013 elections, his family has concluded.

After a ZimEye investigation which began in 2014, the Mashereni family has conceded that the late Zimbabwe Electoral Commission Director Of Information was killed soon after demanding his promised farm.

Mr Mashereni died under mysterious circumstances shortly after demanding from then CIO Minister Didymus Mutasa a 70 hectare Headlands farm promised before the July elections, in February 2014.

“We know what they did to him; it can only be evil to kill someone who is working for you,” a relative told ZimEye.

Mashereni died on Sunday the 23rd of February 2014 at South Medical Hospital in Chitungwiza from suspicious food poisoning. His work colleagues told ZimEye the man quickly died after turning purple black in front of them, another sign throwing doubt on the official explanation which says that it was food bacteria that caused his death.

ZimEye.com has in its possession impeccable digital electronic mail records proving how Mashereni many times battled Mr. Mutasa to obtain the promised farm shortly before his sudden death. In the serialised correspondences, Mashereni further revealed before and after the 2013 elections how the ZEC digitally adjusted figures in advance to ensure Robert Mugabe and his ZANU PF party win last year’s elections.

“We finished them a long time ago, they (MDC) were beaten up by birds of the air,” Mashereni would write before the election results were announced. Subsequently Mugabe won the elections out-rightly with more than 62% of the votes.

While in India, soon after he was kicked out of ZANU PF, Mutasa denied ever issuing land to either Mashereni or anyone else. He told ZimEye.com, “I don’t know absolutely anything about it…So kwandiri, I never gave promised anybody any farms,

“That’s not true, as I said to you again and again it’s not true,” he reiterated when asked to clarify what he meant.

Admissions.

But the State Media reports that Mutasa did indeed dish out farms to various people. Several issue letters issued by Mr Mutasa have been audited showing how using his influence Mutasa allegedly of a truth did parcel out farms in Headlands Constituency to a select group of people who included friends, politicians and close family members.

Said one source, “Most of the farms in the Headlands area are owned by Cde Mutasa’s close relatives. Even some of his relatives who are not resident in Zimbabwe have been allocated farms which they have never set foot on. One example is a farm called Homewood in Headlands which he allocated to his relative who is based in London, but who has never set foot on the farm….

“He has also given offer letters to a number of white farmers in Headlands,” said the State Media source.

Mutasa was once Mugabe’s highly trusted party official entrusted with top secrets and high profile intelligence operations, and he is now People First leader Joice Mujuru’s top aide.

