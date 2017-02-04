SATANISM: Chihuri Exposes Minister Dokora

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo| Police Commissioner General, Augustine Chihuri has torn into and exposed controversial Education Minister Lazarus Dokora describing him as an overzealous and misguided official bent on Satanism.

Chihuri also accused the minister of imposing his personal beliefs on hapless school pupils. Last year Dokora banned the Bible in schools and voluntary club, Scripture Union, among other measures shortly before denying it all when confronted by ZimEye.com.

Dokora at the time even attacked state media editor, Fatima Bulla claiming she lied when she published the first news article, CLICK HERE TO READ MORE.

Most recently, Dokora has ordered the looting of all school development funds – emptying the bank accounts of struggling schools for the financing of a ZANU PF controlled bank account whose signatories are unknown.

Addressing cops at the Commissioner’s Service event held at ZRP Phoenix in Masvingo last week, Chihuri urged teachers and school heads to safeguard Christian principles and values. He said Dokora was dragging pupils into Satanism and idol worship.

Dokora was widely criticised for introducing the disputed National Pledge last year. School heads, parents and teachers staged protests at Dokora’s abrupt changes in the education system. Christian denominations also vehemently resisted Dokora’s policies.



Chihuri said:”I want to warn to teachers and school heads to resist the evil changes that are taking place in the education sector. Some of the initiatives promote idolatory.”

He added:”I hear these initiatives come from an overzealous man and please do not listen to him,” said Chihuri.

Dokora has been on record defending his policies claiming he is determined to upgrade the education standards in the country.

Dokora also claims he is a devout Christian.

Meanwhile Chihuri also attacked false prophets and urged Christians to open their eyes to avoid being deceived by emerging hypocrites. He said it was unfortunate the false prophets were grossly misleading the people.