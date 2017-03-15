SHOCKING SCAM :Harare City Council Loses $1.5 million in Fake Pensions

Shyleen Mtandwa | The Harare City Council has prejudiced the local authority of over $1.5 million it over paid to nine of its former senior executives as part of their retirement packages, a government audit has revealed.

The scam was exposed in an audit which was instituted by government last year and the results came out last week.

The audit said the $1.5 million should be recovered by the local authority in the earliest possible time.

“The minister (Saviour Kasukuwere) should cause through the council further intentions into the over payments and the HCD to be charged with misconduct and be suspended from duty as he processed $1,618,610.63 more than what was agreed on negations.

“Harare City Council should have the executive payroll subject to verification including by its internal audit in compliance with the public finance management,” said the report.

The following are the names and over payment figures of the former Harare City Council nine executives.

Mungofa S,($729,404.80),Chiromo RZ ($24,605.37), Chivavaya J ($203,373.42), Muza E ($4,967.49),Gandiwa M ($10,735.24), Dhliwayo P, ($38,027.00), Chiwanga PC,($278,573.58), Chiyangwa J ($29,881.45) and Zvakaramba C, ($299,042.28).

The report said these individuals should be approached and made to return the money.