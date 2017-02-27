Simba Chikore Adds 2 Customers to Air Zimbabwe!

President Robert Mugabe’s son in law Simba Chikore might be controversial but he has brought some improvement to the national airliner, Air Zimbabwe. Air Zimbabwe used to fly 1 passenger per flight (2011, 2015). But last week the company’s lowest achievement rose a little higher to (3) three customers. A local businessman, Shingi Munyeza, was one of the 3 aboard the flight Johannesburg to Harare when the jumbo jet once again travelled the long journey with more staff members than customers. – Comment

