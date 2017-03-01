Teen Jailed For Stealing From Boyfriend

Terrence Mawawa, Mutare | A local juvenile and her friend connived to steal cash from the latter’ s boyfriend in a dramatic incident.

Bridget Mhlanga (18) and her friend (14) were convicted of stealing $6500 cash from Mhlanga’s boyfriend, Dawn Mazendure. The two appeared before Mutare Magistrate, Tracy Muzondo facing theft charges.

The court heard that on October 30, last year, Mhlanga and her friend were cleaning Mazendure’ s house. The minor searched Mazendure’s tool box and found $6500 and she connived with Mhlanga to steal the cash.

The two then shared the cash and Mhlanga got $3000 while the teen got $3500.

The two went to the city centre where the minor gave the cash to one Tafadzwa while Mhlanga gave part of the cash to one Ambitious Machite.

On November 4 Mazendure checked his tool box and discovered that the cash was missing.

He questioned Mhlanga who revealed she had connived with her friend to steal the money. After investigations only $240 was recovered.

Magistrate Muzondo sentenced the two to 24 months in prison and six months were suspended on condition of good behaviour. However, the minor will serve her sentence when she turns 18. The rise in crime cases of such magnitude has been largely attributed to the rising socio-economic challenges in the country.