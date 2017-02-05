Tsvangirai Was ZANU PF Commissar During Gukurahundi | SHOCK DETAILS

MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai was ZANU PF’s district political commissar during the Gukurahundi massacre, shock details reveal.

The MDC leader has admitted being Robert Mugabe’s top aide in the MAsh Central province during the time 22,000 Ndebeles were being killed.

Tsvangirai first made the admissions during his 2004 trial for treason in which he swore he would never seek to end Mugabe’s life.

“I regarded Mr Mugabe as my hero and the hero of the liberation struggle,” Tsvangirai said in response to a question by his lead defence counsel, renowned South African human rights lawyer Mr George Bizos. CLICK HERE TO READ THE ORIGINAL ARTICLE.

Asked if he ever plotted to kill Mr Mugabe or overthrow his government, the 51-year-old former trade unionist replied: “No, my Lord.” Mr Tsvangirai – who said he was a district political commissar in the ruling ZANU-PF party in the 1980s – told how he fell out with Mr Mugabe over policies restricting trade union activities and the government’s handling of the economy.