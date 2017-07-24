Warriors Kicked Out Of CHAN

The Zimbabwean Warriors have been kicked out the CHAN 2018 qualifiers.

Warriors fell into their fate of fates despite managing to salvage a 1-1 aggregate draw against Namibia thanks to Prince Dube’s goal on home soil this weekend; although the Zimbabweans were unable to go the whole way as they eventually lost on 5-4 on penalties.

Meanwhile, Lesotho were able to carve out a 1-0 win over Comoros, although it would not be enough as the latter eventually progressed to the next round with a 2-1 aggregate win.

Also through are Madagascar as they earned a 2-0 win away to Mozambique to progress 4-2 on aggregate, joining Bafana Bafana in going forward after their 1-0 victory over Botswana on Saturday.

Ethiopia were awarded a 3-0 default win against Djibouti after their withdrawal from their second-leg tie, although with the Ethiopians having already won the first-leg 5-1, there was no real question about who would have progressed.

Angola, meanwhile, came out on top after their return fixture at home against Mauritius as they earned a 3-2 win after last week’s 1-1 draw.

Sunday’s 2018 CHAN qualifying results:

Angola 3-2 Mauritius (Agg: 4-3)

Burundi 0-0 Sudan (First-leg)

Ethiopia 3-0 Djibouti (Agg: 8-1)

Lesotho 1-0 Comoros (Agg: 1-2)

Mauritania 0-1 Liberia (Agg: 2-0)

Mozambique 0-2 Madagascar (Agg: 2-4)

Zimbabwe 1-0 Namibia (Agg: 1-1, Pen: 4-5)

-KickOff/Agencies