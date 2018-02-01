What Is It With Harare East Constituency? 2 NPP Candidates Two MDC Candidates And More

By Paul Nyathi | Before the 2018 elections date has even been announced, Harare East Constituency is already a hive of activity with a n incredible number of candidates from all political parties throwing their names in for the election.

While the drama in the constituency has been around the MDC Alliance coalition duo made up of Obert Gutu and Tendai Biti who have drawn battle lines to contest each other, the Joice Mujuru led NPP has also come into the fray.

Two candidates from her party have also declared their intentions to contest each other for the House of Assembly seat.

Itai Munyoro and a Miss R Parirenyatwa both from the NPP have taken to social media canvassing for votes in the upcoming elections on an NPP ticket.

The seat which is currently occupied by Deputy Minister of Finance Terrence Mukupe of ZANU PF has also seen two independent candidates Garikayi Mlambo and activist Linda Sibanyoni declaring their interests on the seat.

MDC Alliance coalition leader Nelson Chamisa declared to media this week that Gutu will not be allowed to contest the elections while Gutu insists that he will not be moved from contesting the seat.

NPP Secretary General Gift Nyandoro has also dismissed the two members who are throwing in their names for the constituency saying that the party is still in the process of finalising its candidates identification process.

Nyandoro said that maybe the members were canvassing for possible primary elections and not the national election.

Nyandoro said that all members aspiring to be candidates have been invited to a summit in Gweru where a roadmap to the elections will be explained to them.

“We are at a stage of aspiring MPs and hence our aspiring MPs summit on 14 February in Gweru,” he said.

Nyandoro said it is not surprising to see people already lobbying as final candidates will only be decided in primary elections to be held soon.

“That is very normal. People are just lobbying and we are yet to do primary elections,” said Nyandoro.

NPP spokesperson Jeff Chitando collaborated Nyandoro’s sentiments saying that there is nothing out of the world with party members declaring interests to contest but people in the constituencies will decide who will represent the party in the election.

“NPP has no problem with having even a dozen aspiring candidates for one constituency for we believe the people will decide on the best candidate from those who would have indicated their wish to represent the people,” he said.

“NPP is in coalition with other political parties who also have candidates who are vying for same constituencies but to us it good for democracy,” added Chitando insisting the coalition will hold democratic primary elections to decide on candidates.