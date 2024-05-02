Former ZCTU Boss Endorses Chamisa’s Workers Day Pledge

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Former Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Union (ZCTU) President Peter Mutasa has praised opposition leader Nelson Chamisa’s Workers Day message saying should he follow through and deal with the five issues he raised, his government will earn the respect of Workers.

Posting on X, Mutasa said;

“Workers day message from President Chamisa If he deals with the 5 issues he raises then his government will be respected by workers 1) Decent work2) Collective bargaining for civil servants 3) Primacy of TNF4) Decent minimum wage5) Freedoms.”

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...