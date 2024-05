Chauya Chikwata Target PSL Return

Spread the love

FORMER Premier Soccer League side, Zimbabwe Saints have laid a solid foundation for a possible return to be topflight after winning their first two matches in the Southern Region Division One League.

When the late great musician Zex Manatsa came up with the song “Wadyiwa NeSaints Wadyiwa Nebhobho,” little did he know he had penned a song for a club which would fall from grace more than once.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...